Heart for animals
Hilton adopts dog made homeless by fire
Since the beginning of the Californian fire disaster, Paris Hilton has been campaigning for the rescue of animals affected by the fires. She has now taken in a homeless dog herself.
Over the past few days, the billionaire hotel heiress (43) has repeatedly addressed her followers with videos on her Instagram account, looking for the owners of cats and dogs that lost their families in the inferno and ended up in an animal shelter.
A little dog whose owners were left homeless by the Palisades fires and therefore had to give it up is now getting a new home with Paris Hilton herself.
She announced on Instagram that she is giving the three-year-old dog a new home with her. A video shows how she first lovingly strokes "Zuzu" for a while, wrapped in a blanket, to gain her trust and calm her down. As if she were holding a baby in her arms, she then carefully carries the little one to her car.
Hotel heiress and animal lover "inconsolable"
Accompanying the moving video, she wrote: "After spending time at Pasadena Humane and meeting so many animals displaced by the Los Angeles fires, I jumped at the opportunity to adopt 'Zuzu'!" As an animal lover, she said she was "heartbroken for those who lost their furry friends or had to give them up due to the destruction."
Hilton wants to make a difference with adoption, and to encourage others who are able to do so after the disaster to "reach out to their local animal shelter to see how they can support them!"
Affected by the fire herself
The famous hotel heiress was herself a victim of the fire. According to her own account, she had to watch on television as one of her homes on the famous Malibu coastline fell victim to the devastating blaze.
"My heart is inconsolable," the 43-year-old wrote on her online platforms. "I'm sitting with my family, watching the news and seeing our house in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV."
She also shared a hand-recorded video of a news report showing a neighborhood burning to the ground. Homes of stars such as Billy Crystal, the actor couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester and Anna Faris were among those affected
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.