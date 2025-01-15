Cyberattacks are the biggest threat to companies

Austrian companies fear business interruptions

From the perspective of Austrian companies, business interruptions and natural disasters in particular pose major risks. Climate change, on the other hand, which is actually closely associated with this, only came in eighth place, dropping three places compared to the previous year. In contrast to the global risk ranking, cyber attacks only achieved third place in this country. "The extreme weather events in September 2024 have made companies much more aware of the risk posed by natural disasters," said Daniel Matić, CEO of Allianz Austria, according to the press release.