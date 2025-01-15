Busy beavers continue to cause a lot of trouble

Town of Jennersdorf wants to relocate beaver family

The anger in the municipality is correspondingly great. Now a new attempt is being made to obtain another special permit from the state and get rid of the beavers after all. The procedure has not yet been completed, according to the responsible department. Addendum: It is also intended to consult an expert in water management on the question of whether the beaver family is actually having a significant impact on the flood protection system.