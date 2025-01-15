Damage to nature
Busy beavers continue to cause a lot of trouble
Animal rights activists have prevented the resettlement of a family of beavers in Jennersdorf. The town is now continuing its fight against the pest.
The strictly protected beaver often causes great damage in the cultivated natural landscape. In Eltendorf and Jennersdorf in particular, people have been battling for years with the problems caused by the master woodcutter. Nibbled groups of trees are the least of the local authorities' problems.
The undermined soil, which poses a real safety risk, is a much bigger headache, warns Jennersdorf's mayor Reinhard Deutsch. A dam even endangers a residential area in the southernmost district capital. However, measures to ensure that beaver lodges can be removed according to a decision by the Burgenland provincial government have only been partially successful in the municipalities in question.
Who is liable for beaver damage?
"It's a recurring problem and not a serious solution," says Christian Schaberl, head of the village of Eltendorf, who is particularly keen to clarify the liability issue of who is held financially responsible in the event of damage. "The authorities can easily hide behind EU law. But as mayor, I can't justify this so easily in the event of damage," says Schaberl.
In Jennersdorf, the beaver issue has already gone one step further. Last year, the town obtained a permit from the state to capture a family of beavers that had made their home in the flood protection area. However, a Viennese animal rights activist took action against this.
Town of Jennersdorf wants to relocate beaver family
The anger in the municipality is correspondingly great. Now a new attempt is being made to obtain another special permit from the state and get rid of the beavers after all. The procedure has not yet been completed, according to the responsible department. Addendum: It is also intended to consult an expert in water management on the question of whether the beaver family is actually having a significant impact on the flood protection system.
Floods caused population to shrink
According to beaver management, the beaver population in Burgenland has declined following the recent floods last year. According to the last survey in 2021/22, there were a total of 194 occupied territories with around 630 individuals in 90 municipalities.
