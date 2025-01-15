Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Damage to nature

Busy beavers continue to cause a lot of trouble

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 09:00

Animal rights activists have prevented the resettlement of a family of beavers in Jennersdorf. The town is now continuing its fight against the pest.

0 Kommentare

The strictly protected beaver often causes great damage in the cultivated natural landscape. In Eltendorf and Jennersdorf in particular, people have been battling for years with the problems caused by the master woodcutter. Nibbled groups of trees are the least of the local authorities' problems.

The beaver population is also causing problems in Eltendorf, where the water in the area of the Hoppachbach stream is dammed up over a length of 500 meters. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The beaver population is also causing problems in Eltendorf, where the water in the area of the Hoppachbach stream is dammed up over a length of 500 meters.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

The undermined soil, which poses a real safety risk, is a much bigger headache, warns Jennersdorf's mayor Reinhard Deutsch. A dam even endangers a residential area in the southernmost district capital. However, measures to ensure that beaver lodges can be removed according to a decision by the Burgenland provincial government have only been partially successful in the municipalities in question.

Who is liable for beaver damage? 
"It's a recurring problem and not a serious solution," says Christian Schaberl, head of the village of Eltendorf, who is particularly keen to clarify the liability issue of who is held financially responsible in the event of damage. "The authorities can easily hide behind EU law. But as mayor, I can't justify this so easily in the event of damage," says Schaberl.

In Oberwart, the beaver dams have to be lowered every few weeks. (Bild: Carina Fenz)
In Oberwart, the beaver dams have to be lowered every few weeks.
(Bild: Carina Fenz)

In Jennersdorf, the beaver issue has already gone one step further. Last year, the town obtained a permit from the state to capture a family of beavers that had made their home in the flood protection area. However, a Viennese animal rights activist took action against this.

Town of Jennersdorf wants to relocate beaver family
The anger in the municipality is correspondingly great. Now a new attempt is being made to obtain another special permit from the state and get rid of the beavers after all. The procedure has not yet been completed, according to the responsible department. Addendum: It is also intended to consult an expert in water management on the question of whether the beaver family is actually having a significant impact on the flood protection system.

Floods caused population to shrink
According to beaver management, the beaver population in Burgenland has declined following the recent floods last year. According to the last survey in 2021/22, there were a total of 194 occupied territories with around 630 individuals in 90 municipalities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf