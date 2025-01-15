Becker also raves
“Sensation!” Teenager delights the tennis world
The highly talented tennis teenager Joao Fonseca has also deeply impressed Boris Becker with his outstanding Grand Slam debut. "In England, they would say: a star is born," said the Eurosport expert: "There was so much advance praise, it can be dangerous. But Fonseca has convinced us all."
The 18-year-old Brazilian defeated the ninth seeded Russian Andrei Rublev 7:6(1), 6:3 and 7:6(5) in the first round of the Australian Open and enchanted the tennis scene. A year ago, Fonseca was ranked number 652 in the tennis world, now he is a terror even to top stars.
"João Fonseca has literally become a sensation overnight," wrote the Australian Open in posts on the X platform: "This kid is special."
"Of course my expectations are higher now"
Above all, Fonseca is ambitious. "Of course my expectations are higher now. I want more and more. I think that's the mentality of a champion," said the world number 12, who tennis experts see as a potential superstar and Grand Slam winner.
Forehand at 181 km/h
His greatest strength is already absolutely world class: his forehand. At 181 kilometers per hour, the Rio de Janeiro-born athlete played the fastest forehand winner in the men's first round. "From an 18-year-old playing in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time - well then, have fun!" was Becker's reaction to this statistic.
Roger Federer as a role model
As the youngster, whose role model is Swiss tennis idol Roger Federer, distributes his forehand balls precisely across the entire court and takes the balls very early on the rise, he is already extremely dominant on the court. "That's what makes him so strong, because you don't have time as a return player to hit the ball back," explained six-time Grand Slam tournament winner Becker.
Foneca, who successfully fought his way through qualifying in Melbourne, will face the Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
