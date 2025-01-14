When does it start?
Confusion about counting points for bottles and aluminum cans
The new deposit system for plastic bottles and aluminum cans has been in place in Austria since the beginning of the year. While the systems in Dobl near Graz and Müllendorf in Burgenland have already been approved and are waiting for the first deliveries of containers, there are still many unanswered questions in Tyrol and Vorchdorf.
For weeks, the plans for a counting and sorting facility for returned deposit plastic bottles and aluminum cans have been causing a stir in Vorchdorf. Local residents criticize what they see as the high volume of traffic on the goods routes to the former agricultural business.
Discussion about truck journeys
"Unfortunately, there are also a lot of untrue rumors being spread, for example about the number of truck journeys," complain Monika Fiala and Simon Parth from Recycling Pfand Österreich. They would be no more than when the company was operating on the farm. "There were 30 employees. That's 60 trips to and from work," says Parth. He expects 15 to 30 deliveries per day. "Because the bottles and cans are counted in Vorchdorf and then pressed into compact cubes, there will only be very few removals per week."
We are confident that the authorities will make a decision soon. Everything is on track from our side. The return of deposits and the payment of deposits is guaranteed.
Monika Fiala, Recyling Pfand Österreich
According to Fiala and Parth, it is wrong that operations in Vorchdorf will not start until 2026. "That's when the sorting plant in Müllendorf in Burgenland goes into operation. We can't make any statements about Vorchdorf as we are awaiting the authorities' decision on approval. We are in the final phase of the process and are doing everything we can to take the concerns and worries of local residents seriously. We expect to receive a decision in the next few weeks." If the result is positive, things could get underway quickly. The machines are already parked.
Contributing to the use of resources
It is important for the managing director duo to emphasize how important this project is for Austria as a whole, but also for Vorchdorf and the region: "This is one of the largest circular economy projects in Austria, which makes a significant contribution to the sustainable use of resources, but also creates important jobs in the region."
Containers are only delivered to a counting point after the bottles or cans have been handed in at a manual collection point, such as a kiosk or sausage stand, and the bag has been collected and bundled by our tariff partners.
Simon Parth, Recycling Pfand Österreich
According to Fiala and Parth, there is absolutely no need to rush: "The deposit system is just starting in Austria these weeks and the first containers are currently being delivered by the producers and will be on the shelves in the near future. Containers will only be delivered to a counting point after the empty bottles and cans have been handed in at a manual collection point, such as a kiosk or sausage stand, and the bag has been collected and bundled by our tariff partners."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.