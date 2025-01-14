Confusion about counting points for bottles and aluminum cans

According to Fiala and Parth, it is wrong that operations in Vorchdorf will not start until 2026. "That's when the sorting plant in Müllendorf in Burgenland goes into operation. We can't make any statements about Vorchdorf as we are awaiting the authorities' decision on approval. We are in the final phase of the process and are doing everything we can to take the concerns and worries of local residents seriously. We expect to receive a decision in the next few weeks." If the result is positive, things could get underway quickly. The machines are already parked.