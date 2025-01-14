Will the blue-black government be in place by the end of January?

How the blue-black government wants to make savings

Meanwhile, the first details of how a blue-black government wants to make savings have also leaked out. According to Ö1's "Mittagsjournal", a special dividend from the state holding company ÖBAG is being considered, while higher payouts are also planned for Asfinag and the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG). The negotiators are said to be assuming a "considerable three-digit million amount". According to the ORF "Report", there are also plans to increase the value of pension accounts.