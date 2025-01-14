After turbo savings plan:
Will the blue-black government be in place by the end of January?
After the quick budget agreement, the FPÖ and ÖVP coalition negotiators are now getting down to the details. According to reports, the negotiations could take around another month before a new government is officially announced. An earlier agreement, for example by the end of the month, is also not ruled out.
On Monday, interim Finance Minister Gunter Mayr traveled to Brussels with the seven-year Blue-Black restructuring plan in order to avoid the threat of EU deficit proceedings. The FPÖ and ÖVP expect the green light from the EU by Thursday. After that, the contents of a blue-black government will be negotiated swiftly in line with this austerity plan.
On Tuesday, a team of high-ranking negotiators will discuss the further timetable and the division of the subgroups. Party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker will not be present.
There will be around a dozen negotiating groups
As the "Krone" has learned, there will be around a dozen negotiating groups. It is not yet known who will sit there for the parties. Only the top groups, which will be led by the party leaders, have been decided.
In addition to Stocker, the ÖVP team consists of club chairman August Wöginger, General Secretary Alexander Pröll, Economic Chamber President (and Economic Association Chairman) Harald Mahrer, the former State Secretary and Young ÖVP Chairman Claudia Plakolm and Farmers' Association President Georg Strasser.
On the FPÖ side, the team that was already appointed and confirmed by the party presidium on October 2 will negotiate: it is led by Kickl, other members are the two General Secretaries Michael Schnedlitz and Christian Hafenecker, Club Director Norbert Nemeth, Foreign Policy and Neutrality Spokesperson Susanne Fürst, Arnold Schiefer as economic expert and FPÖ Lower Austria Club Chairman Reinhard Teufel.
Who will get ministerial posts?
Further decisions, such as possible ministerial posts, could be discussed by the Freedom Party next weekend. This is when the extended party leadership traditionally meets on the eve of the FPÖ New Year's meeting in Vösendorf, Lower Austria. Not only the top representatives of the federal party will be present, but also delegates from the federal states.
How the blue-black government wants to make savings
Meanwhile, the first details of how a blue-black government wants to make savings have also leaked out. According to Ö1's "Mittagsjournal", a special dividend from the state holding company ÖBAG is being considered, while higher payouts are also planned for Asfinag and the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG). The negotiators are said to be assuming a "considerable three-digit million amount". According to the ORF "Report", there are also plans to increase the value of pension accounts.
Green prestige projects on the brink of collapse
The FPÖ and ÖVP are allegedly hoping to make further savings through measures in the automatic valorization of social benefits, which is expected to bring in 150 million euros this year. The additional income for unemployment benefit is also to be reduced. As expected, the green prestige projects such as the climate bonus, climate ticket, tax breaks for e-cars as well as the promotion of photovoltaic systems and educational leave could also be affected by cuts.
Criticism from members of the Green government
For the current Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), the plans being circulated "speak a clear language". Above all, she fears a "clear cut in climate protection". Her party colleague, Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch, in turn spoke of "brutal plans for social cuts".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.