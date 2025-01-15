Why chamois are being shot in Upper Austria

The forest is coming under pressure from climate change. If the game also bites many tree shoots, this is solved by shooting quotas. This is an isolated approach to a problem. But ecology is a network! Predators play an important role in the population control of wild animal species such as chamois. One that would offer its services is not given a chance: the wolf. It keeps the game population fit and under control, which protects young trees. Combined with comprehensive management, the wolf could close a gap in the "nature network" in certain regions - and help our forests.