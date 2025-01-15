Shy wolverines
Why chamois are being shot in Upper Austria
A good three years ago, the authorities authorized the temporary shooting of chamois in the Höllengebirge mountains. This has led to criticism from the Greens, who have questioned the procedure in the state parliament. The state councillor responsible has now responded to the inquiry - and defends the shootings.
A good three years ago, the Vöcklabruck district administration ordered the temporary "priority hunting" of chamois in the Fürstenbergschlag area in the Höllengebirge mountains. The requirement for compulsory shooting called the Greens in the provincial parliament to action. In a written question to the responsible provincial councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), they wanted to know why the shy, graceful animals are being hunted and what the reasons for the procedure are.
Wildlife management is a necessary measure to ensure that the protection forest has a chance to grow.
Agrarlandesrätin Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP)
Threat to protection forests
The provincial councillor's response to the inquiry is now available. Her conclusion: the chamois are a massive threat to the protection forests. These are the approximately 75,000 hectares of forest - 15 percent of the Upper Austrian forest area - that are intended to protect settlements and traffic routes from rockfall, mudslides, avalanches and flooding.
Chamois population is not threatened
However, more than half of the protected forest is in need of restoration, according to the Provincial Forestry Directorate, because the stands are ageing. Rejuvenation is failing due to climatic conditions - and the chamois. In short, they are eating the reforested areas bare. According to Langer-Weninger, the compulsory shooting of chamois is a necessary measure "to preserve the protection forests in the sensitive locations of the Weißenbachtal valley and beyond in the long term". The population of chamois is secure despite the measure.
The forest is coming under pressure from climate change. If the game also bites many tree shoots, this is solved by shooting quotas. This is an isolated approach to a problem. But ecology is a network! Predators play an important role in the population control of wild animal species such as chamois. One that would offer its services is not given a chance: the wolf. It keeps the game population fit and under control, which protects young trees. Combined with comprehensive management, the wolf could close a gap in the "nature network" in certain regions - and help our forests.
