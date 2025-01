Dry winter: lots of sun, but no snow

A brief change in the weather is expected today, Wednesday. But anyone who thinks that Mother Hulda will finally shake out her blanket and turn Carinthia into a snow paradise can give up hope right away. "There is hardly any precipitation in Carinthia. The northerly foehn will continue to ensure friendly and sunny weather, so it will be warmer than in the past few days, says Geosphere meteorologist Michi Tiefgraber.