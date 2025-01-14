Finance Minister Mayr on a delicate mission in Brussels

EU member states must adhere to certain criteria when participating in the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), the so-called convergence criteria:

The public deficit must not exceed 3 percent of GDP.

The public deficit must not exceed 3 percent of GDP. Public debt may not exceed 60 percent of GDP.

Public debt may not exceed 60 percent of GDP. The inflation rate may not be more than 1.5 percent higher than that of the three member states with the most stable prices in the previous year.

The European Commission and the European Central Bank check compliance with these criteria and the Commission can initiate infringement proceedings in the event of non-compliance.