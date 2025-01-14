Natural History Museum travels back to the Ice Age

"A bit of spookiness" included

The hall will provide answers to all these questions from spring. There will also be a fireplace, a cave - "a bit scary" according to Pösch - and a dwelling in which you can use a simulator to test whether you could have made a fire back then. Director Katrin Vohland also wants to use videos, audio stations and other interactive elements to achieve what she aims to do throughout the museum: "to make the richness of the collection - scientifically correct - emotionally accessible".