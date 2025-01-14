“Myth that Gorbachev did not use force”

Putin: The greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century

However, Gorbachev, who even received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, was by no means prepared to call into question the very existence of the Soviet Union. However, his actions in Baku did not put an end to the separatist tendencies, but only accelerated them. By the end of 1991, the Soviet Union was history. For Putin, as is well known, this was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.