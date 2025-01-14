"Securing profitability"
Swarovski cuts around 50 employees in Wattens
The Tyrolean crystal group Swarovski is cutting around 50 employees at its headquarters in Wattens. The company announced this on Tuesday and spoke of a necessary "moderate adjustment of the workforce", which would be necessary due to "current macroeconomic conditions worldwide and especially in Austria".
According to the company, Swarovski currently employs 2,900 people in Austria, the majority of whom work directly in Wattens. The aim is to "secure the profitability of the strategic location in Wattens" and its long-term viability, the Group explained.
"Further developing the site"
"Despite the difficult market environment and general conditions in Austria, our management remains firmly committed to the sustainable and profitable further development of the Wattens site," assured Jérôme Dandrieux, General Manager in Wattens and Global Head of Human Resources at Swarovski.
Wattens is and will remain the cradle of our company.
Jérôme Dandrieux, General Manager
Support offer for those affected
With regard to the employees affected by the layoffs, he emphasized a "comprehensive package of measures that includes financial support, further training in the Swarovski Work Foundation, additional qualification offers and support in the search for new jobs."
Investments will continue to be made in the Wattens site. The focus is on technology, innovation and sustainability, as demonstrated by the latest investment in a new CO₂-neutral glass melting plant. The plant will go into operation this spring.
In addition, the Group's general current situation was apparently also seen as positive: "Thanks to the LUXignite strategy, we are still on the road to recovery." It was recently announced that the Group would be back in the black for the first time in 2024, with a profit at the bottom line.
We have been making these adjustments for 17 years. And adjustments are only ever made to the workforce and rarely at management level, which is unfortunately getting bigger and bigger.
Betriebsrätin Selina Eder
Works council harshly criticizes management
Selina Eder, head of the Swarovski Central Works Council, was harshly critical of the company. She emphasized to ORF: "We have our doubts at the moment. We have been making these adjustments for 17 years. And the adjustments are only ever made to the workforce and rarely at management level, which is unfortunately getting bigger and bigger. Unfortunately, we have currently lost confidence in this management team to take us forward again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
