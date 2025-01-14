Swarovski cuts around 50 employees in Wattens

Works council harshly criticizes management

Selina Eder, head of the Swarovski Central Works Council, was harshly critical of the company. She emphasized to ORF: "We have our doubts at the moment. We have been making these adjustments for 17 years. And the adjustments are only ever made to the workforce and rarely at management level, which is unfortunately getting bigger and bigger. Unfortunately, we have currently lost confidence in this management team to take us forward again."