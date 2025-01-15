Which garbage can and when?
“Tonni app” helps with correct waste disposal
Jan Schlorf, a 29-year-old from Ternitz, has developed his own app that reminds residents when which garbage can needs to be collected. The signal of a beeping, reversing garbage truck announces that it is now time to put the right garbage can outside the door.
Black garbage can, green garbage can, paper garbage can or yellow bag - the collection schedule for municipal waste collection often causes confusion for many people. This was also the case for software developer Jan Schlorf from Ternitz in the district of Neunkirchen. He came up with the idea of his own app, which reminds him of the collection times on time, because he often forgets about it himself.
It is very easy to use, as the dates are already saved. "Simply select the town and street, click on the desired garbage can and the time you want to be reminded," says Schlorf.
App also helps with waste separation
But the app doesn't just show the collection dates. It also contains a list of all types of waste, including information on where they need to be disposed of. "Especially since the introduction of the yellow bag, many people are unsure where to put what." The reminder tone is particularly popular with users. "It sounds like a bin lorry reversing," laughs Schlorf.
More participation from municipalities would be desirable
Unfortunately, there are not yet many municipalities participating in the app. "At the moment it's only Ternitz, Reichenau, Pitten and Grafenbach-St. Valentin," says the 29-year-old, who hopes that other municipalities will soon take an interest. The app is free for citizens. For municipalities, it costs between 2500 and 5000 euros per year. "They definitely pay off, as the municipality pays a fine if the waste is not separated properly," says the young software developer.
