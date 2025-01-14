Successful financial year for packaging giant

Competitiveness suffers

Alpla is also seeing an upward trend in Europe. However, the market environment remains challenging. "Increasing regulation in the EU is causing enormous expense and weakening international competitiveness. Added to this are high wage costs in some countries. We are countering this with greater efficiency, product innovations and our leading role in recycling," says Lehner. The markets in the Asia-Pacific region offer great potential. A new plant is to be built in Thailand in 2025.