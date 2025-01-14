Persistently high global inflation expected until 2028

Austria's inflation expected to be 2.5 percent this year

The experts expect an average inflation rate of 2.4 percent for Germany in 2025, 2.5 percent for Austria and 1.2 percent for Switzerland. "Inflation expectations have risen in North America in particular," they said. Experts there expect an inflation rate of 2.6 percent this year. This is 0.2 percentage points higher than in the previous quarter's survey. Inflation in North America is expected to reach 2.8 percent in 2026 and even 2.9 percent in 2028.