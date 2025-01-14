More than hoped for
Persistently high global inflation expected until 2028
According to economic experts, high inflation will remain a problem worldwide in the coming years. In 2025, the global average inflation rate is expected to be 3.9 percent, according to the quarterly survey published on Tuesday by the Ifo Institute and the Swiss Economic Policy Institute. "Inflation expectations remain above the inflation targets of many central banks," said Ifo researcher Niklas Potrafke.
According to the Ifo researcher, major interest rate cuts are therefore unlikely given these inflation expectations. Many central banks are aiming for an inflation rate of two percent. The 1,398 experts from 125 countries surveyed in December also expect only a slight decline in the longer term. They expect a global inflation rate of 3.5 percent in 2026. It is also expected to remain at this level in 2028.
Austria's inflation expected to be 2.5 percent this year
The experts expect an average inflation rate of 2.4 percent for Germany in 2025, 2.5 percent for Austria and 1.2 percent for Switzerland. "Inflation expectations have risen in North America in particular," they said. Experts there expect an inflation rate of 2.6 percent this year. This is 0.2 percentage points higher than in the previous quarter's survey. Inflation in North America is expected to reach 2.8 percent in 2026 and even 2.9 percent in 2028.
One reason for this is likely to be the tariff threats from US President-elect Donald Trump. Higher tariffs are likely to make imports from the world's largest economy more expensive. Many experts therefore assume that the US Federal Reserve will only lower its key interest rate once this year.
"The regions with particularly high inflation expectations include South America and large parts of Africa," explained the Ifo Institute. Inflation rates of more than 20 percent are expected there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.