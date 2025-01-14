Vorteilswelt
Karim Onisiwo

Special praise from the coach for Salzburg’s new signing

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 09:30

With the signing of Karim Onisiwo, the Bulls have got the player they wanted. The veteran has made a good impression so far at the training camp in Portugal. Coach Thomas Letsch is paying close attention to the players' workload and gave them Monday afternoon off. Before that, a regeneration session on the beach was on the agenda.

0 Kommentare

The "Krone" reports from Albufeira

Time flies - the Bulls training camp in the Algarve is already five days old and the runners-up return to the city of Mozart on Friday. Apart from the wave of flu that has hit the Salzburg team, everything has gone according to plan so far. "The lads are pulling right along, I'm very happy with the sessions," coach Thomas Letsch told the "Krone" newspaper. The 56-year-old, who attaches great importance to playful forms of training, grinned: "We don't just need to run in preparation."

During the sessions, close attention is paid to the players' workload. Every morning, the players have to undergo a CK (creatine kinase) measurement at the hotel, which provides information on their health and fitness levels. Yesterday, the majority of the team had a day off from soccer and instead gathered for a regeneration session on the beach. Afterwards, everyone - at least up to their knees - had to dive into the fresh Atlantic. Only Gloukh, Terzic, Morgalla and Piatkowski, who had been slightly injured or ill recently, trained on the pitch.

The Bulls completed a session on the beach. (Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Fabian Weirather)
The Bulls completed a session on the beach.
(Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Fabian Weirather)

New signing Karim Onisiwo has made a strong impression in training so far. The veteran already looks superbly integrated, is often sought after in the game and shoots at goal from all possible positions. Letsch praised him for his commitment: "Karim is doing very well."

Goalkeeping coach in the box 
The former ÖFB team player is not too bad for extra sessions either, he likes to work on his finishes after training. Because the goalkeepers were already in the dressing room, goalkeeping coach David Schartner had to step into the box recently. And the former lower-half keeper didn't make a bad impression at all. "Really strong," said vice-captain Amar Dedic afterwards, patting the 36-year-old on the back.

Midfield leader Mads Bidstrup is also pleased with the camp so far: "There's a good energy in the team. The training sessions are tough, but we need that. And it's all very bearable under the sun."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
