Karim Onisiwo
Special praise from the coach for Salzburg’s new signing
With the signing of Karim Onisiwo, the Bulls have got the player they wanted. The veteran has made a good impression so far at the training camp in Portugal. Coach Thomas Letsch is paying close attention to the players' workload and gave them Monday afternoon off. Before that, a regeneration session on the beach was on the agenda.
The "Krone" reports from Albufeira
Time flies - the Bulls training camp in the Algarve is already five days old and the runners-up return to the city of Mozart on Friday. Apart from the wave of flu that has hit the Salzburg team, everything has gone according to plan so far. "The lads are pulling right along, I'm very happy with the sessions," coach Thomas Letsch told the "Krone" newspaper. The 56-year-old, who attaches great importance to playful forms of training, grinned: "We don't just need to run in preparation."
During the sessions, close attention is paid to the players' workload. Every morning, the players have to undergo a CK (creatine kinase) measurement at the hotel, which provides information on their health and fitness levels. Yesterday, the majority of the team had a day off from soccer and instead gathered for a regeneration session on the beach. Afterwards, everyone - at least up to their knees - had to dive into the fresh Atlantic. Only Gloukh, Terzic, Morgalla and Piatkowski, who had been slightly injured or ill recently, trained on the pitch.
New signing Karim Onisiwo has made a strong impression in training so far. The veteran already looks superbly integrated, is often sought after in the game and shoots at goal from all possible positions. Letsch praised him for his commitment: "Karim is doing very well."
Goalkeeping coach in the box
The former ÖFB team player is not too bad for extra sessions either, he likes to work on his finishes after training. Because the goalkeepers were already in the dressing room, goalkeeping coach David Schartner had to step into the box recently. And the former lower-half keeper didn't make a bad impression at all. "Really strong," said vice-captain Amar Dedic afterwards, patting the 36-year-old on the back.
Midfield leader Mads Bidstrup is also pleased with the camp so far: "There's a good energy in the team. The training sessions are tough, but we need that. And it's all very bearable under the sun."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.