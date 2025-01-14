Special praise from the coach for Salzburg’s new signing

During the sessions, close attention is paid to the players' workload. Every morning, the players have to undergo a CK (creatine kinase) measurement at the hotel, which provides information on their health and fitness levels. Yesterday, the majority of the team had a day off from soccer and instead gathered for a regeneration session on the beach. Afterwards, everyone - at least up to their knees - had to dive into the fresh Atlantic. Only Gloukh, Terzic, Morgalla and Piatkowski, who had been slightly injured or ill recently, trained on the pitch.