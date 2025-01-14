Jeanette case
19-year-old fatally run over: driver on trial
An accident tragedy is being heard today in Salzburg Provincial Court: It's about the Jeanette case. The 19-year-old was fatally run over by two cars in June 2023. But only one driver is standing before the judge as the defendant.
Jeanette's life ended in the night hours of June 17, 2023 - the popular Flachgau woman was only 19 years old. The waitress had attended a party on that fateful evening and was on her way home when she was fatally run over on the Mattseer Landesstraße (L101). And this was caused by two different cars. A young driver (26) of a BMW X3 from neighboring Upper Austria contacted the police after the fatal accident. During questioning, he said that he had touched the 19-year-old unnoticed.
Indictment with two accusations
However, the second driver, who is still unknown today, has not come forward - despite all the searches by the police and appeals by relatives. The second rollover by the previously unknown vehicle was also fatal - accident expert Gerhard Kronreif was able to clarify this in an extensive expert report. In it, he also speaks of a lack of care and attention on the part of the 26-year-old.
In addition, the accused could possibly have prevented the worst if he had looked after the injured woman after the accident instead of driving on. Therefore, in addition to the criminal offense of involuntary manslaughter, he is also accused of leaving an injured person unattended. The case is being heard today at Salzburg Provincial Court. The relatives are represented by lawyer Stefan Rieder from the White Ring.
