Wow! Wernberg skiing ace wins five gold medals

Injuries could not stop Köck

The 27-year-old went to the start line in pain, as she had to go under the knife twice last year - after winning five gold medals at the Deaflympics - due to cartilage damage. She also suffered a slipped disc in July. "It was the toughest challenge so far. Now I'm proud of myself," says Köck, who is leaving her future open: "I have to take care of my knee, then I'll decide what to do next!" But first it's time to celebrate.