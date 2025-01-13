Cancellation of second elevator
Outrage over elevator closure at Stephansplatz
Vienna's Stephansplatz has been inaccessible for two months. The district and representatives of the disabled are up in arms and are calling for a second lift. However, Wiener Linien has ruled this out, citing studies.
The district council of the Inner City recently also unanimously backed the demands of disability representatives and the Ombudsman's Office: The only subway elevator to the surface of Stephansplatz could not - from 20 January - be closed for two months without a replacement. But that is exactly what will happen.
Why can't Stephansplatz do what Meidling can?
No one doubts that the Stephansplatz elevator has reached the end of its service life after 34 years and ten million rides. However, there are calls for a second elevator to be installed, and only then for the first elevator to be repaired. The argument is that this is what was done during the renovations in Meidling. So why not in the heart of Vienna? According to Wiener Linien, however, the comparison with Meidling is flawed.
Wiener Linien refers to feasibility studies
Wiener Linien emphasizes: "For years, discussions have been held - after several feasibility studies - about how a second elevator could be built, but all sensible variants would fail due to immense costs and at the same time a threat to the UNESCO World Heritage status of Vienna's city centre, because they would change Stephansplatz too much structurally." For the duration of the elevator closure, the company has no other advice than to switch to subway stations along the Ringstrasse with bus connections into the heart of the city.
Once the new elevator has been installed, the transport company promises that it will be much better equipped to deal with breakdowns. According to Wiener Linien, citing traffic counts at Stephansplatz, there is no need for a second elevator. However, this only applies on condition that all passengers follow the rule: "On the Wiener Linien network, please leave the elevator to the people who need it."
