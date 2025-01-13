Outrage over elevator closure at Stephansplatz

Why can't Stephansplatz do what Meidling can?

No one doubts that the Stephansplatz elevator has reached the end of its service life after 34 years and ten million rides. However, there are calls for a second elevator to be installed, and only then for the first elevator to be repaired. The argument is that this is what was done during the renovations in Meidling. So why not in the heart of Vienna? According to Wiener Linien, however, the comparison with Meidling is flawed.