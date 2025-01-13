Former auxiliary bishop
800 mourners bid farewell to Andreas Laun
Andreas Laun had expressed two wishes for his funeral service during his lifetime, both of which were fulfilled at his farewell on Monday in Salzburg Cathedral.
Former cathedral conductor János Czifra conducted the orchestra and choir to the sounds of Mozart's Requiem, while Budapest Archbishop Péter Erdő gave the sermon - and praised the deceased to the skies. "He had a deep love for Jesus Christ and his fellow human beings. He fought for life," he said.
Laun's dubious and highly controversial statements in the past were almost forgotten. The long-serving auxiliary bishop famously considered homosexuality to be curable, called for a strict ban on abortion for all women and always saw himself as a faithful fighter for "pure Catholic doctrine."
Around 800 mourners attended the ceremony - including clergy from Germany and abroad. State Parliament President Brigitta Pallauf (ÖVP), her deputy Andreas Teufl (FPÖ) and Salzburg's Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) also paid their last respects to Laun. Representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Islamic religious community of Salzburg also came to the cathedral.
After the service, the funeral procession - including Archbishop Franz Lackner and representatives of the Guards of Honor, the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre and the Order of Malta - made its way to St. Peter's Abbey. This is where Andreas Laun, who died on New Year's Eve, was laid to rest. "He always remained faithful to God," Lackner paid tribute.
