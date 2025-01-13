Jubilation in Dubai Opera
Oscar star Hans Zimmer swears by this Linz native
The protagonists of the "Global Walzing" music project were sure to be cheered at the Dubai Opera recently. First and foremost Nina Sofie, the 18-year-old violin virtuoso who reinterpreted our anthem at Formula 1 in 2024 together with world star and exceptional composer Hans Zimmer. He has sworn by our young talent ever since.
When 18-year-old Nina Sofie performed at the Red Bull Ring last year and took part in a symphonic reinterpretation of our national anthem at Formula 1, she probably had no idea what a difference it would make to her life. Even then, she was already performing alongside Hans Zimmer. And the German is by no means a blank slate in Hollywood, rather one of the real grand masters, with two Oscars, three Grammys and three Golden Globes - as well as dozens of nominations for film music from films such as "Rain Man" to "The Lion King".
World star without airs and graces
He was immediately impressed by the young Upper Austrian's talent and brought her to the desert state of Dubai with his colleague Aleksey Igudesman, where she sold out three performances in a row. They did so as part of the "Global Walzing" concert project, where she performed together with The Limitless Orchestra and Zimmer. "He really is a world star to tackle and he also involves himself in all the processes of the work. No security, no bodyguards, just a real star," Nina Sofie said about her mentor.
Sold-out opera in Dubai
A special highlight of the evening, which was sold out to the last seat, was the performance by Hans Zimmer, who took part as a special guest and captivated the audience with the orchestral sounds of his world-famous film music. Sofie not only shone with her incomparable technique, but also with her emotional expressiveness, which gave even the most experienced concert guests goosebumps.
And that is by no means all. Igudesman intends to continue these projects and will probably always have the backing of Hans Zimmer. Just like Nina Sofie, who always remains modest and down-to-earth herself, but who has been told by insiders that "a new world career" has begun here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
