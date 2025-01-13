Oscar star Hans Zimmer swears by this Linz native

When 18-year-old Nina Sofie performed at the Red Bull Ring last year and took part in a symphonic reinterpretation of our national anthem at Formula 1, she probably had no idea what a difference it would make to her life. Even then, she was already performing alongside Hans Zimmer. And the German is by no means a blank slate in Hollywood, rather one of the real grand masters, with two Oscars, three Grammys and three Golden Globes - as well as dozens of nominations for film music from films such as "Rain Man" to "The Lion King".