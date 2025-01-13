On the training meadow
Schnalzer let Goaßln pop on the green meadow
Actually, they are supposed to chase away the winter. Now the Goaßln are popping on the green meadow in the stronghold of Wals. This year, the Loiger Passen are the hosts of the big community Goaßlzen.
At the age of four, little Magdalena has already got the hang of it. The Goaßl turns, it bangs, even if it is perhaps still a little too subtle. She is the youngest of the Loiger Schnalzern.
"The earlier, the better," says Patrick Sturm, chairman of the Pass in Loig, from his own experience. He himself elicited his first sounds from the Goaßl at the age of seven. And a real Walser never puts it down.
Rehearsals for the Schnalzer always start on St. Stephen's Day. The adult Pass Loig III then lines up at the Schnalzerstüberl several times a week. "Oane, zwoa, drei, dahi geht's!" - Christoph Sturm from Loig III gives the command with concentration. This year he has moved to the front of the line-up, because the woman in charge is expecting a baby.
There is also plenty of new blood in the small district: "Some of the club members alone are becoming parents. It's clear that there will be new Schnalzer," laughs chairman Sturm.
Proper Goaßl-Knall needs to be skillful
During training, every pass is recorded and then analyzed. Possible sources of error: "Someone can sometimes have a quiet bump because they don't make the right swing. The distance to the person in front may also not be quite right," explains the chairman. The Loigers don't need strength training. A few exercises before going out onto the field are enough. Which ones? "It depends on your age," they laugh.
Proper care of the Goaßln is important. "They are lubricated with grease," says Aufdraher Sturm. And the driving string at the tip is changed regularly.
At the same time, preparations are now underway for the community schnalzen on February 9 in Loig. The Schnalzer are responsible for the catering. Weather wish: "Snow, which we were supposed to drive away."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.