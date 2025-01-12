French outraged
Radiance of lighthouse to be reduced
There is great excitement in French Brittany about a lighthouse that is the pride of the region. The most important of the 52 lighthouses on the coast of Brittany, the Créac'h lighthouse, is to lose its light for health and environmental reasons.
The prefecture of Finistère announced a few days ago that the lighthouse would have to be converted to an alternative, modern lighting technology because mercury, which is hazardous to health, is still used in the lighthouse's lighting optics.
Specifically, the maritime administration is planning to downgrade the lighthouse, which was built in 1863 and currently has a range of 59 kilometers, according to the initiators of the petition "Save the Créac'h lighthouse", which more than 10,000 people have already signed in just a few days.
"Shipping in danger"
Instead of the large historic beacon, a smaller beacon with a range of only 35 kilometers would be installed, with a range of only 3.7 kilometers in poor visibility. Shipping on the island of Ouessant, where the tower is located, would be put at risk, the report continues. 54,000 ships pass the island every year.
Friends of the lighthouse are also concerned about its unique technology: "The costly installation of an industrial light would mean mutilating the existing light, a historic object that was exhibited at the 1937 World's Fair in Paris and whose efficiency is still unsurpassed." As was common with lighthouses in the past, the rotating optics of the Créac'h lighthouse float on a tank of mercury.
Authorities want to talk to the population
"The most powerful lighthouse in Europe, the most prestigious and important, considering the function of its overpowering beacon for decades, threatens to be turned into a tourist attraction, insulting all the sailors in the world, the inhabitants of Ouessant and the coast," said former lighthouse keeper Louis Cozan, as reported by the newspaper "Le Parisien". In response to the protests, the department's administration has promised to seek talks with the population.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.