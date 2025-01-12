Radiance of lighthouse to be reduced

Authorities want to talk to the population

"The most powerful lighthouse in Europe, the most prestigious and important, considering the function of its overpowering beacon for decades, threatens to be turned into a tourist attraction, insulting all the sailors in the world, the inhabitants of Ouessant and the coast," said former lighthouse keeper Louis Cozan, as reported by the newspaper "Le Parisien". In response to the protests, the department's administration has promised to seek talks with the population.