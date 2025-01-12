Drunk driving
Drunk-driving accident in Bad Ischl: Search for a stranger
Police officers are currently searching for a stranger after a traffic accident in Bad Ischl. An intoxicated local claims to have been forced to swerve abruptly by another person's car. A crash with a staircase was therefore unavoidable. However, the 29-year-old can no longer remember exactly what happened.
"The 29-year-old must have got behind the wheel of his car on Saturday evening with a full tank of gas. As he was driving out of town on Grazer Straße in Bad Ischl at around 11.30 p.m., the stranger is said to have approached him on the wrong side of the road.
As a result, the man from Bad Ischl had to swerve sharply to the left, allegedly to avoid a collision, and crashed into a concrete staircase and railing.
His car was severely damaged, oil and operating fluids leaked out and the fire department had to be called to help.
Pain in the chest area
The 29-year-old, who complained of pain in his left rib area, was taken to Bad Ischl Hospital and admitted as an inpatient. A breathalyzer test revealed that the man had 1.64 per mille alcohol in his blood and his driving license was confiscated.
The man from Ischl was unable to give any further details about the car or the person who allegedly caused the accident, only that it may have been a dark blue estate car. Unfortunately, there are no witnesses to the alleged incident to date. The Bad Ischl police station is therefore appealing for information by calling 059-133-4103.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.