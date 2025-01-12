Vorteilswelt
Drunk driving

Drunk-driving accident in Bad Ischl: Search for a stranger

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 11:07

Police officers are currently searching for a stranger after a traffic accident in Bad Ischl. An intoxicated local claims to have been forced to swerve abruptly by another person's car. A crash with a staircase was therefore unavoidable. However, the 29-year-old can no longer remember exactly what happened.

"The 29-year-old must have got behind the wheel of his car on Saturday evening with a full tank of gas. As he was driving out of town on Grazer Straße in Bad Ischl at around 11.30 p.m., the stranger is said to have approached him on the wrong side of the road. 

As a result, the man from Bad Ischl had to swerve sharply to the left, allegedly to avoid a collision, and crashed into a concrete staircase and railing. 

His car was severely damaged, oil and operating fluids leaked out and the fire department had to be called to help. 

Pain in the chest area
The 29-year-old, who complained of pain in his left rib area, was taken to Bad Ischl Hospital and admitted as an inpatient. A breathalyzer test revealed that the man had 1.64 per mille alcohol in his blood and his driving license was confiscated.

The man from Ischl was unable to give any further details about the car or the person who allegedly caused the accident, only that it may have been a dark blue estate car. Unfortunately, there are no witnesses to the alleged incident to date. The Bad Ischl police station is therefore appealing for information by calling 059-133-4103.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
