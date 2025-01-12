"I find that dangerous"
Poisoned? Becker criticizes Djokovic
Following the serious accusations made by Novak Djokovic, who believes he was poisoned by Australia's government, Boris Becker has now criticized his former protégé. "There are too many sideshows for me," said Germany's tennis legend.
"If that's the priority at the moment, then I don't think that's good and even dangerous," warns Becker in the "Becker Petkovic" podcast. "He is the most successful player of all time, he wants to win another Grand Slam. And he needs all the energy he has left. And he has to hold back a bit when it comes to these headlines."
The backstory: Due to a lack of vaccination against the coronavirus, Novak Djokovic was housed in a quarantine hotel for immigrants in Melbourne after entering the country in 2022. "I had some health problems. And I realized that I had been given food in this hotel in Melbourne that had poisoned me," the 37-year-old lamented in an interview with "GQ" magazine a few days ago. Strong accusations against Australia's government, which made a lot of headlines on the sidelines of the Australian Open.
Djokovic is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourneagainst young US boy
. In the first round, the Serbian superstar has to play the American Nishesh Basavareddy. "He really has to deliver now," says Becker.
