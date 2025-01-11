Austria wins everything at this World Ski Championships

Outstanding second run

His greatest successes before the coup in Jasna were bronze in the giant slalom at the 2015 Winter Olympics for deaf athletes in Magnitogorsk (Russia) and two silver medals in the speed disciplines at the 2017 World Championships in Innerkrems. Now he has fulfilled his big dream of winning his first gold. As with many other skiers, the path to this goal was accompanied by serious knee injuries. But the 35-year-old kept at it and has now been rewarded. After second place in the first run, he really came up trumps in the final, taking over a second off the Italian Loranzi, who was leading at the halfway point.