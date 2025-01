New apprenticeships are still waiting for the first students

At the end of 2024, the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce takes stock of the number of apprentices in the state. A slight decline was recorded in 2024, but there was also good news to report (see chart for details). Over 160 apprenticeships are offered in Tyrol, and there would be many more in Austria, namely 228. Three were only added again in July 2024: Climate gardener, district heating technology and fiber composite technology.