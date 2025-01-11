Fourth World Cup victory in a row for Egle and Kipp

Kindl crashed heavily at the end of the first run, but the 36-year-old Tyrolean escaped without serious injury. European Champion Jonas Müller had decided not to compete in Altenberg because he does not feel confident on the track. The 2023 World Champion would have arrived in third place in the World Cup, but the risk of injury was too high for the man from Vorarlberg ahead of the upcoming season highlights with the European Championships and World Championships. The 20-year-old Noah Kallan from Salzburg moved up and finished twelfth in his World Cup debut.