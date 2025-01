Westbrook and Jokic shine in Nuggets victory

Donation for forest fire relief

Meanwhile, the NBA has canceled two games originally scheduled for Saturday due to the wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area. The Lakers would have faced the San Antonio Spurs and the Clippers would have hosted the Charlotte Hornets. At the same time, the NBA and the players' union NBPA announced that they would jointly donate one million US dollars (0.97 million euros) to helpers in California. The money will benefit the American Red Cross, among others.