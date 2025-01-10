KAC winning streak broken after nine victories

KAC squandered a 3:1 lead

The KAC already had their tenth win in a row in Bruneck in sight, but the team from Klagenfurt squandered a 3:1 lead. The South Tyroleans trailed by one goal before the final period, but a double strike from Davide Conci (41') in the powerplay and Tommy Purdeller (43') turned the game around. The Carinthians were unable to equalize in front of 3,034 spectators, sealing their first defeat since 15 December.