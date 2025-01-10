ICE Hockey League
KAC winning streak broken after nine victories
The KAC's winning streak in the ICE Hockey League has come to an end after nine victories. Austria's ice hockey record champions were beaten 3:4 at HC Pustertal on Friday.
Although Klagenfurt remain second in the table for the time being, the gap to leaders Fehervar widened to four points with two games less to play. The Hungarians celebrated a 5:2 away win against the Graz99ers thanks to a late triple pack.
Champions Red Bull Salzburg won 2-1 at Olimpija Ljubljana thanks to goals from Peter Schneider (11th) and Lucas Thaler (28th). The fourth-placed Mozartstädter (65 points) are ahead of leaders Fehervar (75) on points lost with five fewer matches played. Two days after the 8-0 loss in the Carinthian derby against the KAC, VSV suffered their next heavy defeat with a 5-1 loss at the Black Wings Linz. The Vienna Capitals won 4-2 against bottom of the table Asiago.
KAC squandered a 3:1 lead
The KAC already had their tenth win in a row in Bruneck in sight, but the team from Klagenfurt squandered a 3:1 lead. The South Tyroleans trailed by one goal before the final period, but a double strike from Davide Conci (41') in the powerplay and Tommy Purdeller (43') turned the game around. The Carinthians were unable to equalize in front of 3,034 spectators, sealing their first defeat since 15 December.
In Graz, Marcus Vela equalized a 0:2 deficit for the hosts in the second period with a brace (33rd, 38th). However, the Hungarians left the ice as winners thanks to goals from Chris Brown (56th), Chase Berger into the empty net with exactly 39 seconds to go and Csongor Ambrus one second before the final buzzer. The Styrians thus slipped to sixth place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.