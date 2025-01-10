“Indiana Jones story” about Cleopatra’s sister

The mausoleum was erected around 20 years after Arsinoë's death, that much was already known. According to the previous theory, this would have meant that her remains were transferred from a presumably secret grave to the mausoleum ten years after Cleopatra's death in order to pay her due honor posthumously as soon as this was politically possible again. The new theory is therefore that the wrong person was simply reburied during this exhumation around the year 20 BC - and Arsinoë's remains are still awaiting discovery in Ephesus. Indiana Jones stories have several consequences ...