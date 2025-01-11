Graz nurseries: “We are losing 280 places!”

Countermeasures need to be taken now, "because Graz would need 14 new kindergarten groups per year just to maintain the current level of provision", says Hohensinner, who has presented an expansion concept. Unfortunately, however, there is not enough funding to implement it. "With the current double budget, only a slight expansion will be possible in future." This means that there will be six new kindergarten and two crèche groups in 2025 and four kindergarten groups in 2026, but no additional crèche places.