New budget dispute
Graz nurseries: “We are losing 280 places!”
Kurt Hohensinner, ÖVP councillor for education in Graz, is sounding the alarm: the annual reduction in group sizes and lack of budget funds are putting the care of the little ones in the provincial capital at risk. KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber counters.
Graz City Councillor for Education Kurt Hohensinner is looking forward to the new kindergarten year (registration started yesterday, see report below) with a few worry lines on his forehead. In his view, the KPÖ-Greens-SPÖ coalition is taking the wrong path when it comes to childcare.
Background: Throughout Styria, the trend is towards smaller group sizes in kindergartens. The maximum number of little ones is reduced every year. In 2023, the number fell from 25 to 24 children, in 2024 from 24 to 23, etc. According to the city's education department, only 20 boys and girls per group will be cared for in 2027. "This gradual reduction means we will lose 280 kindergarten places every year," explains the ÖVP city party chairman in an interview with Krone.
This year, the education department has 42 percent more funds - that's 35 million euros - at its disposal compared to 2022.
Graz-Finanzstadtrat Manfred Eber (KPÖ)
Bild: KPÖ/Fritz Langmann
Countermeasures need to be taken now, "because Graz would need 14 new kindergarten groups per year just to maintain the current level of provision", says Hohensinner, who has presented an expansion concept. Unfortunately, however, there is not enough funding to implement it. "With the current double budget, only a slight expansion will be possible in future." This means that there will be six new kindergarten and two crèche groups in 2025 and four kindergarten groups in 2026, but no additional crèche places.
KPÖ City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber disagrees: "Last year alone, ten new crèche groups and nine new kindergarten groups were added to the tariff system." But the financial limits are now being reached.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.