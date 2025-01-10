“Scenes like war are playing out here”

One person who has lost everything in the wake of this inferno is the Austrian star director Robert Dornhelm. The filmmaker, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1978, describes the full force and drama with which his house became a victim of the flames to the "Krone". "You have to imagine that scenes like in war are taking place here. My house is no longer there, just like half of the houses in my street have burned down," says Dornhelm, who is currently staying with friends in nearby Encino.