Klagenfurt in financial difficulties
No subsidies! Carnival parade canceled
Since the beginning of the year, the city of Klagenfurt has no longer been able to pay any subsidies, as there is no budget for 2025 with a deficit of 35 million euros. The 42nd carnival parade in Waidmannsdorf has already been canceled without subsidies, and the children's carnival is also shaky.
City boss Christian Scheider wanted to save the 42nd carnival parade in Waidmannsdorf, but it no longer exists. The SP, VP and FP did not sign the necessary circular resolution before Christmas, the city would have wanted to support the carnival procession with 17,000 euros. So it was with a heavy heart that carnival guild boss Günter Brommer canceled the event on Thursday evening. Because this year there would have been a new security concept.
"It would have been too late to accept anyway, normally you have to send out invitations in November," says Brommer. The carnival parade didn't take place last year either; in 2023, there was still a record attendance of 20,000 carnival fans. You have to wait until 2026 for the next one.
Finding participants has become increasingly difficult. Fewer and fewer private carnival groups are taking part. There were many political carnival parades on Rose Monday - but this year, savings have to be made. A twelfth budget does not allow for any funding. The city is currently 35 million euros short of a budget.
The 61st children's carnival in the Konzerthaus, which would cost the city 18,000 euros in subsidies, is also unlikely to take place. The future of the Easter market, for which the subsidy would amount to 50,000 euros, is still unclear.
The popular after-work parties at the Benediktinermarkt in summer will also have to be organized by the market caterers themselves this year. The city paid 35,000 euros for this last year, but this will no longer be possible this year. The restaurateurs are willing to be organizers themselves. Because a lot of turnover is generated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
