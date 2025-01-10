No subsidies! Carnival parade canceled

City boss Christian Scheider wanted to save the 42nd carnival parade in Waidmannsdorf, but it no longer exists. The SP, VP and FP did not sign the necessary circular resolution before Christmas, the city would have wanted to support the carnival procession with 17,000 euros. So it was with a heavy heart that carnival guild boss Günter Brommer canceled the event on Thursday evening. Because this year there would have been a new security concept.