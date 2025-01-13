Kammerspiele Linz
“The Brothers Lionheart”: With courage for freedom
The classic children's book "The Brothers Lionheart" by Astrid Lindgren is also available as a play. This can now be seen at the Kammerspiele in Linz. Jens Kerbel stages the adventure of Krümel and Jonathan Löwe in a gripping and imaginative way. An intense theater experience for children and young people!
It's a bit sad at first: the terminally ill boy Karl Löwe, called Krümel, is afraid of dying. His big brother Jonathan reassures him: "We'll meet again in the land of Nangijala and have lots of adventures there." This is a promise of life after death, of a time without pain and worries. When Jonathan dies unexpectedly, it doesn't take long for Krümel to follow him.
The promise has been kept
And indeed: the brothers meet again in the cherry blossom valley of Nangijala, which may seem like paradise, but there are also traitors and a tyrant. The two fight side by side against evil.
The initially weak crumb soon becomes a hero in Nangijala - just like his brother. Both grow beyond themselves and make friends - and even a grandfather.
Director Jens Kerbel begins the stage adventure in a high-rise housing estate (video: David Panhofer), telling the story of the sick Krümel and his brother in succinct images. He also shows the brothers' mother and the funeral, because Jonathan has to go before Krümel after all due to a fire. It's not an easy introduction, presented in a sober yet sympathetic way.
Cherry blossoms, moon and stars
The story continues in Nangijala. We are immersed in a medieval land (stage and costumes: Carla Nele Friedrich), where there are no cell phones, but horses, bows and arrows, carrier pigeons and friends. People go hunting, there are campfires. Evil comes in the form of monstrous trolls with Viking helmets, somewhat inspired by Lord of the Rings. They puff themselves up wildly, but they also stumble and are a bit silly. A good pinch of humor and slapstick! There are no moments of fear.
Captivating, even though the subject of death is difficult
Step by step, the director succeeds in creating an exciting adventure that gives the ensemble a real joy to play. Levi R. Kuhr (Krümel), Jakob Schmölzer (Jonathan) and Friedrich Eidenberger (Hubert) are convincing in the leading roles, as are Alexandra Diana Nedel, Gemma Vannuzzi and Vinzent Gebesmair, among others.
Conclusion: Together with the brothers, the audience is completely absorbed in this decelerated, mobile-free adventure, which is lovingly and magnificently designed. The play, which is actually about death, also provides a great deal of comfort and joy. Worth seeing!
Info: Astrid Lindgren, "The Brothers Lionheart", Kammerspiele, Landestheater Linz, duration 1 hour 20 minutes, from 9 years, next dates January 16, 22 and 27; dates until May 28.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
