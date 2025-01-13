“The Brothers Lionheart”: With courage for freedom

Cherry blossoms, moon and stars

The story continues in Nangijala. We are immersed in a medieval land (stage and costumes: Carla Nele Friedrich), where there are no cell phones, but horses, bows and arrows, carrier pigeons and friends. People go hunting, there are campfires. Evil comes in the form of monstrous trolls with Viking helmets, somewhat inspired by Lord of the Rings. They puff themselves up wildly, but they also stumble and are a bit silly. A good pinch of humor and slapstick! There are no moments of fear.