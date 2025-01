CDU: Resistance to the right is crumbling

"The crashing collapse of the firewall erected by the ÖVP against the FPÖ in Austria should serve as a warning to the CDU/CSU and Friedrich Merz. Anyone who tries to ignore the clear will of the voters is damaging democracy and will fail sooner or later". These were the comments of the co-leader and candidate for chancellor of the AfD, which is far-right in parts, on the failure of the "Zuckerl" coalition in Austria. And the upcoming historic step. In view of its own loss of power and the lack of alternatives, a coalition under the leadership of the right-wing populist FPÖ led by Herbert Kickl seems inevitable for the ÖVP.