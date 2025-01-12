Jubilee church
Divine home in the heart of the provincial capital
Inconspicuous, simple and in the middle of Klagenfurt's city center for many centuries: the Capuchin Church. The church is not only one of 20 jubilee churches in Carinthia, but is also home to three Capuchin monks.
At the end of Klagenfurt's Bahnhofstrasse, the tower of the Capuchin church, built in the 17th century, rises up, albeit very inconspicuously. The monastery complex of the Capuchin order was also built in the same century. While the premises of the monastery were renovated in the 1970s, the appearance of the church remained largely unchanged.
Simplicity remains intact
The simplicity of the exterior continues inside the Capuchin church. The simple main altar, whose picture shows the Mother of God with St. Francis, is flanked by two side altars. All of them are only sparsely gilded, a simplicity that is also practiced by the Capuchin monks in the monastery.
Invitation brought monks to the state capital
The Capuchins, who are not only characterized by their simple life and their closeness to the common people and the poor, were invited by the citizens of Klagenfurt and the magistrate to settle in the provincial capital in 1644.
"Today there are still three of us living in the monastery," Father Markus tells the Krone. Father Anton Wanner, who is well known in many parts of Carinthia, also lives in the monastery.
And like all religious orders, the Capuchins in Klagenfurt are also plagued by recruitment problems. "We currently have a young man living with us for a year to see if life in the monastery would be something for him," says the friar.
After all, it's not just the church that is relatively inconspicuous, but also the lives of the friars who hold their masses in the Jubilee Church.
Over the course of the Holy Year, the "Krone" will be presenting all 20 jubilee churches in Carinthia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.