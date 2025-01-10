Serb now comes clean
Serious accusations! Was Djokovic poisoned?
Serious accusations from Novak Djokovic! Was the Serbian tennis superstar poisoned by Australia's government?
Due to a lack of vaccination against the coronavirus, Novak Djokovic was accommodated in a quarantine hotel for immigrants in Melbourne after entering the country in 2022. "I had some health problems. And I realized that I had been given food in this hotel in Melbourne that had poisoned me," the 37-year-old laments in an interview with "GQ" magazine.
The result was a viral illness that lasted for days. "It was like the flu, just a simple flu. But as the days went by and a simple flu affected me so much, I went home to be treated by an emergency medical team. This happened several times and I had toxicology tests done," Djokovic explains.
"I never told this publicly"
When he returned to Serbia, he had made "some discoveries": "I never told this publicly, but I found really high levels of heavy metals. I had very high levels of lead and mercury."
Djokovic is certain that the food had triggered this. The tennis star's expulsion from Australia three years ago is still having an effect on him today. Following a legal dispute, he had to leave Melbourne again and was therefore unable to take part in the Australian Open.
