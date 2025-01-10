Harry and Meghan open their doors to friends

As confirmed by People magazine, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have offered their help to the victims of the devastating forest fires in the Los Angeles area and have welcomed friends and family who had to flee the blaze into their villa.

Montecito spared from the fire so far

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live around 145 kilometers north of Greater Los Angeles with their children Archie and Lilibet in the celebrity town of Montecito, an enclave in Santa Barbara that has not yet been directly affected by the wildfires.