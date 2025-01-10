Fire inferno in LA.
Harry and Meghan open their doors to friends
In an emotional statement, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan not only call for help, they also help themselves. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have opened the doors of their mansion wide to friends and family who had to flee the flames in Los Angeles.
As confirmed by People magazine, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have offered their help to the victims of the devastating forest fires in the Los Angeles area and have welcomed friends and family who had to flee the blaze into their villa.
Montecito spared from the fire so far
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live around 145 kilometers north of Greater Los Angeles with their children Archie and Lilibet in the celebrity town of Montecito, an enclave in Santa Barbara that has not yet been directly affected by the wildfires.
But Harry and Meghan are not only there for their loved ones, as the celebrity magazine further reported. They are also working with their Archewell Foundation to find the best ways to help the people who lost their belongings in the blaze. The foundation is also looking for crisis volunteers to help people in mental distress, he said.
Sussexes donate for victims
In addition, all donations from the Archwell Foundation have been earmarked for relief efforts.
The Sussexes have also teamed up with chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen to provide first responders and victims with food and other relief efforts. Harry and Meghan also donated essentials, clothing and children's items.
Great consternation
On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also published an emotional statement on their website. "In recent days, wildfires in Southern California have devastated entire neighborhoods and destroyed families, homes, schools, medical care centers and more - affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," they wrote. "A state of emergency has been declared."
Harry and Meghan then listed numerous organizations that are providing help in the difficult situation and that can be supported with donations - such as an animal welfare organization that provides shelter and care for pets that had to be evacuated with their owners. But also Airbnb, for example, which provides temporary accommodation to victims of the fires.
The couple also appealed for people to "open their homes" - as they themselves have already done: "If a friend, loved one or pet needs to evacuate and you are able to provide them with a safe haven in your home, please do so," they wrote.
And concluded, "And check with disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."
