Global warming averaged 1.6 degrees in 2024

Extreme weather events are on the rise

1.5 degrees is a political target above which things will happen "that we no longer find acceptable", said Höhne. 2024 had shown how dangerous such a temperature level already was. "There were extreme events all over the world: temperatures above 50 degrees, extreme precipitation that brought as much rain in one day as it usually does in a year, and huge fires that could not be put out," emphasized the climate researcher. "As long as we continue to emit greenhouse gases, the temperature will continue to rise and with it the probability of these extreme events."