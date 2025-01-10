Edtstadler instead of Schnöll: how the change came about

Salzburg's FPÖ still has to approve the change

Edtstadler will take over from Haslauer as party leader at the beginning of February before she takes office as provincial governor on July 2. This has already been decided by a unanimous decision of the executive committee. The 43-year-old still has to be elected as governor by the state parliament. Whether coalition partner FPÖ agrees is still open, party leader Marlene Svazek has little joy with the ÖVP decision in a first reaction (see page 29). Edtstadler emphasized her "friendly relationship" with Svazek and said: "I assume that the FPÖ will agree."