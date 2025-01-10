Salzburg ÖVP shake-up
Edtstadler instead of Schnöll: how the change came about
Governor Wilfried Haslauer steps down at the beginning of July. Karoline Edtstadler takes over the office and the state party. How it came about that Stefan Schnöll resigned from office.
The political year 2025 also gets off to a turbulent start in Salzburg. As reported by the "Krone" in the previous year, Governor Wilfried Haslauer will bid farewell in the middle of the year and hand over office to Karoline Edtstadler. The farewell had been expected for a long time, but the succession issue turned out to be quite different at the turn of the year.
Haslauer's deputy Stefan Schnöll had been the crown prince for years. Over the holidays, the 36-year-old came to the realization that he did not want to have even less time for his family and therefore turned down the role of provincial father. "I started to think about it," said Schnöll on Thursday, referring to these days.
Haslauer had to throw his long-prepared handover plans overboard. "You often have to give developments time and then they come together at unexpected times," Haslauer said philosophically about the fact that he was taken by surprise. However, the political tactician also immediately saw the opportunity in this situation. "It would be a shame not to use Karoline Edtstadler's skills for Salzburg", said Haslauer, describing the still European Minister as a "political heavyweight".
Salzburg's FPÖ still has to approve the change
Edtstadler will take over from Haslauer as party leader at the beginning of February before she takes office as provincial governor on July 2. This has already been decided by a unanimous decision of the executive committee. The 43-year-old still has to be elected as governor by the state parliament. Whether coalition partner FPÖ agrees is still open, party leader Marlene Svazek has little joy with the ÖVP decision in a first reaction (see page 29). Edtstadler emphasized her "friendly relationship" with Svazek and said: "I assume that the FPÖ will agree."
This is also reflected in her reaction. Edtstadler firmly expects to become the next governor of Salzburg. "There is probably no more exciting task in the republic than serving the state as governor," said the prospective ÖVP leader. "This is the most important step in my political life." The rest of the ÖVP government team will remain the same with Josef Schwaiger and Daniela Gutschi, Schnöll will remain deputy.
Haslauer has no ambitions for the festival
Edtstadler will remain minister as long as the transitional federal government in Vienna is still in office. "I will not be available for coalition negotiations", she made clear on Thursday.
And what will Haslauer do? "My plan is not to become Festival President," he says. He is also no longer seeking political office, but will not be retiring either, said the outgoing governor.
