Dakar Rally: KTM takes fourth stage win

Al-Attiyah misses out on stage win due to time penalty

Among the cars, the leading South African Henk Lategan has extended his lead. The Toyota driver now leads by 10:17 minutes ahead of his brand colleague and local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah had dominated the stage, but was given a ten-minute time penalty due to a missing spare tire and thus narrowly missed out on a maiden victory for a Dacia. Al-Attiyah was ultimately just one second behind the day's winner Seth Quintero (Toyota).