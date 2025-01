No election gifts: citizens’ list donates defibrillators

5000 euros "donated"

"We preferred to purchase two defibrillators worth around 5000 euros, which are now being installed at the Siebenhaus kindergarten and the Schönau fire station. They are publicly accessible and can be easily picked up in an emergency," explains local councillor Andreas Steiner. Candidate for the municipal council elections and police officer Lukas Plank adds: "The purchase of the defibrillators is an important step in the right direction. In an emergency, every second counts and with these medical first aid devices, we want to help save lives in the village."