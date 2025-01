“Will still cut a good figure at the World Championships!”

It will be fine until the World Championships!" Says ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl. By which he primarily means not the performance of the local men's skiers, but his own shoulder. He tore all the ligaments in his shoulder in a crash in Val Gardena/Gröden shortly before Christmas - five weeks of splints. "I'm a bit out of action at the moment, I'm not allowed to drive. But what the heck, I'll be fine."