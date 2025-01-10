Loud alarm signals from the carnival stronghold

Scheck: "In total, the couple has to take part in around 25 events. Every carnival weekend is planned. They are intense and exhausting days." In addition to a lot of stamina, the couple should also be familiar with the carnival tradition and be at least 18 years old. "Otherwise there could be problems with alcohol consumption," says the president. Prince and princess don't have to be a couple in "normal life". "Some have found each other during carnival time, some have broken up," says the President.