Three weeks before the start
Loud alarm signals from the carnival stronghold
Three weeks before the start of the "fifth season", there is still no new prince and princess in sight in Ebensee. The president of the carnival association warns of a huge embarrassment, after all, princess and prince are an integral part of the long-standing tradition that has been particularly well established in the Salzkammergut.
Ebensee has been regarded as Austria's carnival stronghold since 2011 at the latest. The Fetzenzug was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. Around 800 participants parade through the streets wearing costumes made from colorful scraps of fabric and wooden masks.
The search becomes increasingly difficult
The prince and princess must not be missing at this crowning finale to the "fifth season". "Unfortunately, we are still searching this year. Time is passing quickly. If someone isn't found quickly, a dark shadow looms over this long-standing tradition," says Johannes Scheck Jr, President of the Ebensee Carnival Association, sounding the alarm. Traditionally, a new couple is chosen every year. The search has become increasingly difficult - even though the couples receive compensation for their appearances.
The search for a prince and princess is becoming increasingly difficult despite the expense allowances. It takes a lot of time and is exhausting.
Scheck: "In total, the couple has to take part in around 25 events. Every carnival weekend is planned. They are intense and exhausting days." In addition to a lot of stamina, the couple should also be familiar with the carnival tradition and be at least 18 years old. "Otherwise there could be problems with alcohol consumption," says the president. Prince and princess don't have to be a couple in "normal life". "Some have found each other during carnival time, some have broken up," says the President.
Parade in Kirchdorf again
In Kirchdorf, the throne changes every two years, so Sabrina I and Jan I are acting as the prince and princess for the second time. Their first year was overshadowed by the cancellation of the parade due to official requirements. "Everything is on track for this year's carnival Saturday," says President Roman Mitterndorfer. The prince and princess question has also been resolved in Vorchdorf. Sophie I. and Fabio I. will wear the crown in the provincial carnival capital.
