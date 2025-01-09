Bundestag investigates
Is Elon Musk interfering in the German election campaign?
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made several disparaging remarks about the German government in recent weeks. A conversation with AfD leader Alice Weidel scheduled for this Thursday evening on Musk's short message platform X is already making waves even before it is broadcast. The Bundestag is now investigating possible interference in the German election campaign.
According to reports, there is also suspicion of covert campaign donations. The interview is likely to be distributed much more widely on X than posts by other users. "In this respect, one can certainly speak of political advertising here, because the X platform normally sells such a reach for a lot of money," the Bundestag administration stated. Weidel's spokesperson rejected this. He said that the event was a legitimate "unspoken and open discussion".
Algorithms could become a problem
Although experts believe that the interview does not fundamentally violate the European Digital Services Act (DSA), which internet platforms must comply with, it could become a problem if Musk uses his platform "to give more visibility to certain political voices, for example by changing the algorithm that displays content to users", emphasized Jan Penfrat, an expert on the regulation of online platforms at the European Digital Rights Association (EDRi).
Weidel and Musk talk about the current political situation
In addition, illegal statements, such as trivializing the Holocaust, must be taken down immediately. The conversation between the right-wing populist and the Tesla founder will take place on "Spaces", a virtual discussion room at X. The topic will be the current political situation, also with a view to the federal elections on February 23.
Billionaire Musk has been campaigning for some time for the AfD and other right-wing groups in Europe, some of which are classified as far-right. He had previously supported the election campaign of future US President Donald Trump with millions. In the future US government, he will take on the role of a close external advisor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.