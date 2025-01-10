Dortmund against Leverkusen from 20.30 LIVE

Borussia Dortmund have to deliver at the start of the new year in the German Bundesliga, but the kick-off could hardly be more difficult. In the first game after the short winter break, BVB host double winners Bayer Leverkusen today. Coach Nuri Sahin, who is still worried about the participation of Marcel Sabitzer, does not see the game as a threat, but as an opportunity - at least publicly.