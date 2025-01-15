Anna B Savage: Directly connected to nature

Art is essential

A live return to Austria would also be desirable for Savage, but is still open at the moment. During her last rendezvous in Vienna, she spent the day visiting various museums to find artistic inspiration. "My mother also likes to paint and I've been visiting galleries for as long as I can remember. For me, they are just as much a part of my overall understanding of art as music and museums." "You & I Are Earth" is another chapter of unadulterated and pure sound art, the kind that can only be created by people who don't see music purely as an outlet for fame and success. "For a while, I sent my freshly written songs to two people I trusted. I always got the same feedback: one person thought the song was brilliant, the other not good enough. And they took it in turns. This taught me that I inevitably have to separate myself from each song and tolerate the feedback from outside. Since then, I've found it much easier to go out in public with songs."