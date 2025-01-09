Sunshine in the south and west

North of the main Alpine ridge and in the north and east, dense clouds will continue to move through on Saturday until the evening. Short snow showers are also to be expected on the northern edge of the Alps between Salzburg and the Mostviertel. In the west and south of Austria, however, the weather will be sunny and dry all day. Early temperatures will range from minus nine to zero degrees. During the course of the day, temperatures of up to five degrees are possible.