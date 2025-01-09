After a storm at night
Watch out, it's getting frosty: according to experts from Geosphere Austria, the weather will improve at the weekend, but we can still expect temperatures of up to minus 15 degrees in the morning! There are also warnings of strong gusts of wind tonight.
Caution is advised from Thursday afternoon in several regions of Austria. The approaching cold front really has it in it and will bring gale-force gusts of up to 100 km/h with it. Four federal states (Lower Austria, Styria, Burgenland and Vienna) are even on red alert!
On Friday, the remnants of an overnight cold front will quickly move eastwards, but the last snow showers may still fall during the first few hours. Once the disturbance has passed, we can expect widespread sunny and dry weather. However, the first clouds of the next disturbance will move in from the west in the afternoon. The onset of snowfall is to be expected in Tyrol and Vorarlberg until the evening. Daytime highs could reach up to 6 degrees.
Sunshine in the south and west
North of the main Alpine ridge and in the north and east, dense clouds will continue to move through on Saturday until the evening. Short snow showers are also to be expected on the northern edge of the Alps between Salzburg and the Mostviertel. In the west and south of Austria, however, the weather will be sunny and dry all day. Early temperatures will range from minus nine to zero degrees. During the course of the day, temperatures of up to five degrees are possible.
On Sunday, Austria will be on the edge of an area of high pressure, so the day will be mostly dry and very sunny in some parts of the country. Only on the northern side of the Alps will low clouds from the night provide subdued sunshine. In the morning, we can even expect temperatures below minus 15 degrees in snow-covered Alpine valleys! Daytime highs will range from minus four to plus three degrees.
Still frosty in the morning
Frosty early temperatures will continue at the start of the week: although it will be bright and sunny all day in the west and south on Monday, we can expect temperatures of minus 15 to minus one degree in the morning.
Warm front moves across the country
Over the course of Tuesday, compact high-lying cloud fields from an approaching warm front will gradually move across the country. This means that it will still be very sunny in the south, but the sun will be noticeably dimmed in the north from midday. However, it will remain largely dry. Early temperatures will range from minus 14 degrees in the inner Alpine region to minus three degrees in the eastern lowlands, with daytime highs of minus two to plus six degrees.
