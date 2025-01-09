16,000 attempted scams – and one victim was lucky

"Can you please tell us how you fell for it?" the judge in the Vienna district asks a 57-year-old woman from Salzburg. The woman sighs: "I had a massive slipped disc at the time, had to take strong painkillers and was emotionally distressed. Then came this message from my son. I thought he had changed his contract and had a new number. It didn't seem illogical to me," the witness recalls. "He was studying business in Vienna and had a small company that I had already paid for once. So I paid up."